Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Southern Ukraine city hit by 'strongest' Russian strikes

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on July 31, 2022 shows a firefighter pushing out a fire in a building after shelling in Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. photo : AFP

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on July 31, 2022 shows a firefighter pushing out a fire in a building after shelling in Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. photo : AFP

KYIV, July 31: Authorities in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv said Sunday that widespread Russian bombardments overnight had left at least one person dead, as Moscow continued to pummel the sprawling front line.
"Mykolaiv was subjected to mass shelling today. Probably the strongest so far," the city's mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote on Telegram.  
"Powerful explosions were heard after one in the morning and around five in the morning."
The governor of the region -- where Ukrainian forces are looking to launch a major counter-offensive -- said that according to preliminary information one person had been killed and two wounded in the strikes.
Attacks also pounded the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy, near the front line with the Russian forces.
"Today a whole succession of explosions took place... a few buildings are reportedly damaged," Igor Terekhov the mayor of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv said.
Sumy regional chief Dmytro Zhyvytsky said that some 50 strikes on Saturday evening had left one person dead and two wounded.
The governor of the Donetsk region, where Moscow is focusing the brunt of its attacks, said that three civilians were killed and eight wounded in shelling Saturday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former Philippine president Fidel 'Steady Eddie' Ramos dies
Chinese rocket falls to earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
First grain ship could leave Ukraine on Monday: Erdogan
A group consisting mainly of Lebanese women protest to denounce violence
Death toll from week-long Iran flooding tops 80
Dozens of Ukrainian POWs reported killed in missile strike
Southern Ukraine city hit by 'strongest' Russian strikes
Sri Lanka president seeks unity government to save economy


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft