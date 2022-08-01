Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Japanese national detained in Myanmar

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

YANGON, July 31: A Japanese man has been detained in Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon, an official at Japan's embassy confirmed Sunday, the latest foreigner ensnared in the junta-ruled nation.
A military coup last year sparked rolling protests and a deadly response from the junta, with more than 2,000 people killed and at least 14,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.
On Saturday, Japanese and local media said filmmaker Toru Kubota, 26, was detained near an anti-government rally along with two Myanmar citizens.
"I can confirm a Japanese national was detained yesterday in Yangon," an official at the Japanese embassy told AFP Sunday, requesting anonymity.
The embassy is "in contact with the authorities and taking measures to secure their release".
The Japanese official, who did not confirm the identity of the detained individual, said they had no information on whether he was arrested during a protest.
A junta spokesperson was not available for       comment.
A small crowd rallied outside Japan's foreign ministry in Tokyo on Sunday, holding placards of Kubota.
Several foreigners have been arrested in the military's crackdown on dissent since the putsch.
Last year Japanese filmmaker Yuki Kitazumi was detained by Myanmar authorities while covering the coup's aftermath.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former Philippine president Fidel 'Steady Eddie' Ramos dies
Chinese rocket falls to earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
First grain ship could leave Ukraine on Monday: Erdogan
A group consisting mainly of Lebanese women protest to denounce violence
Death toll from week-long Iran flooding tops 80
Dozens of Ukrainian POWs reported killed in missile strike
Southern Ukraine city hit by 'strongest' Russian strikes
Sri Lanka president seeks unity government to save economy


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft