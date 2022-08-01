Liverpool beat ManC to Community Shield

LEICESTER, JULY 31: Liverpool struck first blood against Manchester City ahead of the new Premier League season as Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Jurgen Klopp's men to win the Community Shield 3-1 on Saturday.

In a tale of two big summer signings, Nunez came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal since a 75-million euro ($77 million) move from Benfica, while Erling Haaland had a City debut to forget.

"He's good," said Klopp on Nunez, who has been criticised for his pre-season performances. "Today we played the smart passes. We saw Darwin in dangerous situations. He used the spaces and finished well too.

"All the subs made a real difference. It was the most important thing I learned today, that the boys are ready."

Trent Alexander-Arnold's blistering strike gave Liverpool a deserved half-time lead in Leicester.

But it was City's other new forward who hauled Pep Guardiola's men back into the game after the break as Julian Alvarez equalised.

Tying down Mohamed Salah to a new three-year deal was Liverpool's other major piece of summer business and the Egyptian was deadly from the penalty spot after Nunez's header was handled by Ruben Dias.

The Uruguayan then got his own glory moment by stooping to head home in stoppage time before tearing off his shirt in celebration.

Victory saw Liverpool win the traditional season curtain-raiser for the first time since 2006 and lay down an early marker in what is expected to be another battle between the sides for the Premier League title.

City held off the Reds to win the Premier League for a fourth time in five years by a point in a thrilling finale to last season.

Guardiola's men had to come from 2-0 down on the final day of the campaign to beat Aston Villa and were again guilty of a slow start. Salah was the provider for the opening goal as he laid Thiago Alcantara's crossfield pass back to the edge of the box and Alexander-Arnold smashed in off the post with the aid of a slight deflection off Dias.

City had played just two pre-season friendlies to Liverpool's four and took half an hour to find their feet.

Haaland was denied by Liverpool stand-in goalkeeper Adrian with his first sight of goal.

However, the Norwegian should have opened his City account moments later as he failed to properly connect with Joao Cancelo's inviting cross. -AFP













