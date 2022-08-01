Grenade blast at Afghan cricket match killed 2 spectators: police

KABUL, JULY 31: A grenade that exploded during a match at Afghanistan's main cricket stadium killed two spectators, police said Saturday, a day after the blast.

At the time of the explosion, hundreds of people were at the domestic T20 league match at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

When contacted after the blast, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said it was caused by a grenade, but did not offer any details on casualties.

Nasseb Khan, the chief executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board, had tweeted that four spectators were wounded in the explosion.

On Saturday, Zadran said the blast had killed two spectators. -AFP















