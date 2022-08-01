Sonia 42nd, Asif 50th in swimming

Sonia Khatun from Bangladesh placed 42nd in the women's 50-meter butterfly event of swimming in the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

Another Bangladeshi, Asif Reza placed 50th in the men's 50-meter butterfly event of swimming.

Out of eight, Sonia became sixth in the third heat in the 50-meter butterfly for women on the day. She needed 30.94 seconds to finish the heat. She was 4.70 seconds behind the first placing swimmer Margarita from Canada. As per total points, Sonia became 42nd among the 52 participants.

In the fourth heat of 100-meter freestyle for men, Asif placed eighth among sixth to become 50th among the 69 contesters. He took 54.24 seconds to finish the heat. He was 5.70 seconds behind the first placing swimmer.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games is being held from 28 July to 8 August in Birmingham.











