BOA mourns death of athletics coach Sharif Hasan

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Meer Sharif Hasan, sports organiser and national athletics coach, and former director of physical education department of Rajshahi University, said a press release.

Meer Sharif Hasan, former national gold medalist athlete of Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF), passed away on Saturday night around 9:00pm while undergoing treatment at Rahshahi Medical College.

Sharif Hasan achieved many diplomas in coaching and sports science from Germany and England at home and abroad which he successfully applied in the field of sports.

He was last serving as the chief coach of the training camp of Bangladesh national athletics team, but a few days ago he left the training camp due to illness and was staying in Rajshahi.

In a condolence message on Sunday, BOA president and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU, PSC, PHD , and BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza, who are currently staying in Birmingham, UK, expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Sharif Hasan and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In another message, BAF also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of its national team's coach Meer Sharif Hasan. -BSS











