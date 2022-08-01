Papon expresses concern over Tigers tight FTP

Nazmul Hassan Papon, the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed his concern over the country's tight cricket schedule in the next four years FTP (Future Tour Programme) cycle even though the number of matches they got brought smiles to the face of the policy makers of the board.

During the period of 2023-2027, Bangladesh will play 144 matches across three formats, which is the second highest behind West Indies's 146. Also Bangladesh will play 34 Test matches, which are highest for them in any FTP cycle.

The Tiger will play 59 ODIs and 51 T20I matches in this cycle. Apart from this there are global tournaments and continental competitions. Also some players may get chance to play franchise cricket.

"How can we play so many matches," Nazmul Hasan Hassan questioned while talking to the media on Sunday after returning to the country from ICC meeting. "There were many decisions in the ICC meeting. One was about game distribution. There is FTP. We can't say it in details until it's officially announced.

As far as I am concerned it would be given within a week. The way FTP is planned, I think our concern now is how to play so many matches? We've never played such a high number of matches in any FTP cycle."

BCB policy makers have been talking about having separate teams according to the format for a long time. But their discussion was limited to paper till now. Now fear has gripped them that they may be the shortage of the players due to the extremely high number of matches.

With backs to the wall, the BCB boss said that separate teams for every format and rotation policy will be introduced to deal with these problems.

"Now there is no way but to form a separate team for every format. A few players will be under so much pressure that there is no point in blaming them," he remarked. A 'rotation policy' must be maintained to keep players fit for a long period of time, the BCB chief said.

"The team management has to keep multiple players in the same position. Only then we can handle the situation. BCB is preparing the 'A' team in that way," h e said. -BSS











