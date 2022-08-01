England's Livingstone eager to shed 'cameo' tag

LONDON, JULY 31: Liam Livingstone is desperate to be known for more than "cameo" innings as England head into their final white-ball match of the 2022 home season.

The 28-year-old Lancashire batsman has a well-deserved reputation as a brilliant ball-striker capable of hitting huge sixes.

But his 34 international appearances in both limited-overs formats have yielded just one hundred and one fifty.

It is a record Livingstone is keen to improve heading into Sunday's third Twenty20 international against South Africa in Southampton, which will decide the outcome of a three-match series currently level at 1-1. -AFP











