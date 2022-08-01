Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England's Livingstone eager to shed 'cameo' tag

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

LONDON, JULY 31: Liam Livingstone is desperate to be known for more than "cameo" innings as England head into their final white-ball match of the 2022 home season.
The 28-year-old Lancashire batsman has a well-deserved reputation as a brilliant ball-striker capable of hitting huge sixes.
But his 34 international appearances in both limited-overs formats have yielded just one hundred and one fifty.
It is a record Livingstone is keen to improve heading into Sunday's third Twenty20 international against South Africa in Southampton, which will decide the outcome of a three-match series currently level at 1-1.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
De Minaur rallies to book Atlanta final against Brooksby
Real Madrid down Juventus 2-0 in friendly
Liverpool beat ManC to Community Shield
Barcelona beat NY Red Bulls 2-0 to cap unbeaten US tour
Mane opens Bayern account in German Super Cup triumph
Australian swim star McKeon, New Zealand cyclists dazzle at Commonwealths
Grenade blast at Afghan cricket match killed 2 spectators: police
Sonia 42nd, Asif 50th in swimming


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft