Sunil Gavaskar involves in charity events in USA

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who is being felicitated in the USA on Saturday night for his 50th Test debut Anniversary (it could not be held last year because of the Covid Pandemic) will also be involved in several charity events, it is learnt.Few of his talks have been organised by the H2H (Heart to Heart) Foundation in various states of the USA.H2H Foundation is a non-profit organisation that is dedicated to saving the lives of children born with congenital heart defects (CHDS) by providing free pediatric cardiac surgeries to the families. Each such surgery costs US dollars 2000.Gavaskar's first interaction with the paid invitees is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 2, where he is to deliver an amazing interactive program and narrate exciting cricket stories and important life lessons.His other talks have been lined-up on August 4, 9, 12 and 13.Sponsor surgery will also receive a signed bat on stage from Little Master.It may be noted here that Sunil Gavaskar is a chair and Board of Governors of H2H Foundation.