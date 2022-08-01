Tigers square series after Mosaddek's fifer



Bangladesh bowler Musaddek Hossain (L) celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe batsman Craig Ervine with captain Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan during the second T20 cricket match played between Bangladesh and hosts Zimbabwe, on July 31 2022 at the Harare Sports Club. photo: AFP

Like previous match, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first. They were able to post 135 runs on the board for eight wickets despite losing top five batters within 31 runs. Bangladesh off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat crushed Zimbabwe line up alone claiming the wickets of all five top order batters. He sent hosts' opener Regis Chakabva in the very first ball of the innings as Chakabva returned for a golden duck and dismissed skipper Craig Ervine (1) in the last ball of the over. He claimed the wicket of man in form Wessly Madhevre (4) in the following over. In his straight 3rd over, Mosaddek palmed the return catch from Sean Williams who was on eight then. Milton Shumba (3) was the fifth prey of Mosaddek in the day.

Mosaddek, by virtue five for 20, became the 4th Bangladesh bowler to haul five wickets in a T20i match after Elias Sunny, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

A brilliant 80-run partnership between Sikandar Raza and Rayan Burl however, helped hosts to post a decent total. Raza picked up his second back-to-back fifties before his dismissal on 62 off 53, with four boundaries and couple of over boundaries while Burl accumulated 32 off 31. He hit three fours. Luke Junge's 11 off five runs' cameo in the death over was instrumental for hommies.

Bangladesh pace trio Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud shared rest three Zimbabwean wickets among them.

Needing 136, Bangladesh lost their opener Munim Shahriar, as right-arm batter continues sorry figure. He got out on seven off seven. Another opener Liton Das conversely started batting on where he left off and picked up his 6th T20i fifty before being out after a contradictory LBW decision by the on-field umpire. Liton slaughtered Zimbabwean bowlers to pile up 56 off 33. He ornamented his innings by six rope-kissing shots and sent the ball out of the park couple of occasions. Anamul Haque Bijoy, the one-down batter, once again failed to prove himself and departed 22 yards scoring 16 runs off 15 balls.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Nazmul Hossain Shanto did the rest of the job for the Tigers. Afif remained unbeaten on 30 off 28 while Shanto was batting on 19 off 21 as Bangladesh reached at 136 for three with 15 balls to spare.

Raza, Williams and Richard Ngarava shared the Bangladesh wickets equally.

Mosaddek named the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling spell.

The third and the final match of the series, also the series decider, will take place on August 2 at the same venue at same time.













