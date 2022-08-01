Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Renowned Indian singer Nirmala no more

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Renowned Indian singer Nirmala no more

Renowned Indian singer Nirmala no more

Nirmala Mishra, a renowned Bangla and Odia singer in India has died at her home in Kolkata's Chetla following a heart attack, private broadcaster NDTV reports. She was 81.
The veteran musician, who sang in several Bangla and Odia films, was suffering from several complications due to old age.
Doctors at a nearby nursing home declared her dead after she was rushed there following a heart attack at 12:05am on Sunday, NDTV said, citing PTI, who quoted a senior doctor.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her grief over the death of Nirmala Mishra.
The singer's body was scheduled to be taken to Rabindra Sadan at 11:00am on Sunday for her fans and admirers to pay their last respects, NDTV reported, citing official sources.
Nirmala Mishra was born in 1938 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. She has received the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award for her lifetime contributions to Odia music.
'Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', 'Bolo to Arshi' and 'Eai Banglar Mati Te', are some of her most popular Bangla songs. She was also known for her hit Odia songs 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare'.  
    - bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Renowned Indian singer Nirmala no more
Dengue cases keep rising
1 killed, 30 injured as BNP, police clash in Bhola
Crystal meth, yaba worth Tk 25.89cr seized in Teknaf
Govt plotting to rig votes this time using EVMs
4 more placed on 2-day remand
PM urges the youth to acquire skills to become entrepreneurs
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft