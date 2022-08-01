

Renowned Indian singer Nirmala no more

The veteran musician, who sang in several Bangla and Odia films, was suffering from several complications due to old age.

Doctors at a nearby nursing home declared her dead after she was rushed there following a heart attack at 12:05am on Sunday, NDTV said, citing PTI, who quoted a senior doctor.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her grief over the death of Nirmala Mishra.

The singer's body was scheduled to be taken to Rabindra Sadan at 11:00am on Sunday for her fans and admirers to pay their last respects, NDTV reported, citing official sources.

Nirmala Mishra was born in 1938 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. She has received the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award for her lifetime contributions to Odia music.

'Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', 'Bolo to Arshi' and 'Eai Banglar Mati Te', are some of her most popular Bangla songs. She was also known for her hit Odia songs 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare'.

- bdnews24.com Nirmala Mishra, a renowned Bangla and Odia singer in India has died at her home in Kolkata's Chetla following a heart attack, private broadcaster NDTV reports. She was 81.The veteran musician, who sang in several Bangla and Odia films, was suffering from several complications due to old age.Doctors at a nearby nursing home declared her dead after she was rushed there following a heart attack at 12:05am on Sunday, NDTV said, citing PTI, who quoted a senior doctor.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her grief over the death of Nirmala Mishra.The singer's body was scheduled to be taken to Rabindra Sadan at 11:00am on Sunday for her fans and admirers to pay their last respects, NDTV reported, citing official sources.Nirmala Mishra was born in 1938 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. She has received the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award for her lifetime contributions to Odia music.'Eamon Ekta Jhinuk', 'Bolo to Arshi' and 'Eai Banglar Mati Te', are some of her most popular Bangla songs. She was also known for her hit Odia songs 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare'.- bdnews24.com