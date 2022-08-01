Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue cases keep rising

1 more dies, 80 cases reported

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

One more person died from dengue, and 80 people were hospitalised with the viral infection in the 24 hours to Sunday morning as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh after a few months of low figures.
So far, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has reported 10 deaths from mosquito-borne viral disease - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries.
Up to today, 57 new patients were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 23 outside it.
Three hundred and twenty-eight dengue patients, including 255 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. This year, it has recorded 2,660 dengue cases and 2,322 recoveries so far.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Renowned Indian singer Nirmala no more
Dengue cases keep rising
1 killed, 30 injured as BNP, police clash in Bhola
Crystal meth, yaba worth Tk 25.89cr seized in Teknaf
Govt plotting to rig votes this time using EVMs
4 more placed on 2-day remand
PM urges the youth to acquire skills to become entrepreneurs
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft