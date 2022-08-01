Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

1 killed, 30 injured as BNP, police clash in Bhola

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondent

A local BNP activist was killed and 30 others were injured in a clash with police during the party's demonstration against the ongoing power cut and mismanagement in the power sector at Kalinath Roy Bazar in Sadar upazila of Bhola on Sunday. Wounded activists have been taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital. photo : Observer

A local BNP activist was killed and 30 others were injured in a clash with police during the party's demonstration against the ongoing power cut and mismanagement in the power sector at Kalinath Roy Bazar in Sadar upazila of Bhola on Sunday. Wounded activists have been taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital. photo : Observer

BHOLA, Jul 31:  A man was killed and 30 people including seven policemen were injured in a clash between BNP activists and police during the party's protest rally at Kalinath Roy Bazar in Sadar upazila of Bhola district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, an activist of BNP.  As part of BNP's demonstration programme in districts, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in the morning,
At one stage, police obstructed them when they tried to stage demonstrations at Kalinath Roy Bazar around 11:30am, said Additional Superintendent of Bhola police Farhad Sardar. The leaders and activists pelted brickbats targeting police, prompting them to fire bullets and lob teargas shells, triggering a clash that left one people dead, he said. Humayun Kabir Shopan, Joint Secretary of District unit BNP, said, "A BNP activist identified as Abdur Rahim was killed in police firing."
Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble. A tense situation has been prevailing in the area following the clash. BNP on July 26 announced three-day demonstration programmes across the country to protest against the ongoing load-shedding and mismanagement in the power and energy sector.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Renowned Indian singer Nirmala no more
Dengue cases keep rising
1 killed, 30 injured as BNP, police clash in Bhola
Crystal meth, yaba worth Tk 25.89cr seized in Teknaf
Govt plotting to rig votes this time using EVMs
4 more placed on 2-day remand
PM urges the youth to acquire skills to become entrepreneurs
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft