1 killed, 30 injured as BNP, police clash in Bhola



A local BNP activist was killed and 30 others were injured in a clash with police during the party's demonstration against the ongoing power cut and mismanagement in the power sector at Kalinath Roy Bazar in Sadar upazila of Bhola on Sunday. Wounded activists have been taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital. photo : Observer

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, an activist of BNP. As part of BNP's demonstration programme in districts, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in the morning,

At one stage, police obstructed them when they tried to stage demonstrations at Kalinath Roy Bazar around 11:30am, said Additional Superintendent of Bhola police Farhad Sardar. The leaders and activists pelted brickbats targeting police, prompting them to fire bullets and lob teargas shells, triggering a clash that left one people dead, he said. Humayun Kabir Shopan, Joint Secretary of District unit BNP, said, "A BNP activist identified as Abdur Rahim was killed in police firing."

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble. A tense situation has been prevailing in the area following the clash. BNP on July 26 announced three-day demonstration programmes across the country to protest against the ongoing load-shedding and mismanagement in the power and energy sector.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.















