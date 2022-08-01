Video
Home Back Page

Crystal meth, yaba worth Tk 25.89cr seized in Teknaf

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Jul 31: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized crystal meth and yaba tablet worth Tk 25.89 crore in a drive in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf. But none was arrested from the scene.
Acting on a tip-off, a BGB patrol team carried out the operation on the bank of Naf River in Hilna Project at about 4:00am on Sunday. Suddenly, they saw three/four suspected smugglers were crossing the zero line from Myanmar with a wooden boat, and challenged them, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, Commanding Officer of BGB Battalion-2.


