Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tipu, Prity Murder

4 more placed on 2-day remand

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Court Correspondent

Four more persons in connection with the murders of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity,  were placed on a two-day remand each.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Assaduzzaman Noor passed the order on Sunday after a hearing on the remand plea.
The remanded four persons are: Mahbubur Rahman Titu, Juber Alam Robin, Arifur Rahman Sohel and Khairul Islam.
Including the four a total 19 accused were held in the case so far.
Mohammad Yasin Sikder, Inspector of the Detective Branch of Police also  Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the four before the court and prayed to the court to grant  a five-day remand each for interrogation. After the hearing on the remand prayer, the court sent them police custody for questioning.
A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested them from   different areas in Dhaka city on Saturday night.
On March 24 this year, Tipu (55), former general secretary of Motijheel AL, was returning home in his microbus from his restaurant in Motijheel AGB Colony area.
The vehicle was at a traffic light in Shahjahanpur when attackers arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and opened fire.
College student Prity (22), who happened to be in a rickshaw next to the vehicle, also got shot. The two were declared dead after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Renowned Indian singer Nirmala no more
Dengue cases keep rising
1 killed, 30 injured as BNP, police clash in Bhola
Crystal meth, yaba worth Tk 25.89cr seized in Teknaf
Govt plotting to rig votes this time using EVMs
4 more placed on 2-day remand
PM urges the youth to acquire skills to become entrepreneurs
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft