4 more placed on 2-day remand

Four more persons in connection with the murders of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity, were placed on a two-day remand each.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Assaduzzaman Noor passed the order on Sunday after a hearing on the remand plea.

The remanded four persons are: Mahbubur Rahman Titu, Juber Alam Robin, Arifur Rahman Sohel and Khairul Islam.

Including the four a total 19 accused were held in the case so far.

Mohammad Yasin Sikder, Inspector of the Detective Branch of Police also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the four before the court and prayed to the court to grant a five-day remand each for interrogation. After the hearing on the remand prayer, the court sent them police custody for questioning.

A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested them from different areas in Dhaka city on Saturday night.

On March 24 this year, Tipu (55), former general secretary of Motijheel AL, was returning home in his microbus from his restaurant in Motijheel AGB Colony area.

The vehicle was at a traffic light in Shahjahanpur when attackers arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and opened fire.

College student Prity (22), who happened to be in a rickshaw next to the vehicle, also got shot. The two were declared dead after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.











