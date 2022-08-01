Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported

The country recorded three more Covid-linked deaths with 365 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday.

With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,291while the caseload 2,005,257, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate declined to 6.38 per cent from Saturday's 6.64 percent as 5,720 samples were tested.

Of the deceased, two were men and one woman.They were from Dhaka, Sylhet and Rangpur division.

-UNB














