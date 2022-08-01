Video
Home Back Page

AL's income doubled to Tk 213m in 2021

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

An Awami League delegation, led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader, joins a dialogue with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon on Sunday. photo : Observer

The Awami League's income rose to Tk 213.34 million in 2021, a twofold increase from the year before.
The ruling party currently has over Tk 700 million in its coffers after slashing expenditures by a third last year amid the pandemic, according to its annual accounts. A delegation led by Awami League Treasurer HN Ashequr Rahman submitted the party's financial report for 2021 to the Election Commission on Sunday.
According to the audited financial statement, the Awami League's earnings in the calendar year 2021 surged 105 percent from Tk 103.3 million in 2020. The party derived most of its income from the sales of nomination and primary membership forms, which saw an upturn last year, according to its treasurer.
In 2021, the party spent Tk 63.09 million, compared to the previous year's Tk 99.4 million. The salaries and allowances of officers and employees along with other operational expenses accounted for the expenditure, said Ashequr.
On the decrease in expenditure last year, he explained that the amount of financial aid given to activists came down from the first year of the pandemic in 2020
As per the Representation of the People Order, 1972, political parties are required to submit their income and expenditure statement for the previous calendar year to the Election Commission by Jul 31. A party can be disqualified if it fails to submit the report for three successive years.      
    - bdnews24.com


