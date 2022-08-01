Shohoz gets 2-wk reprieve on fine

The High Court (HC) on Sunday stayed for two weeks the decision of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) that fined Shohoz.com, an online ticket selling platform, Tk 2 lakh for its negligence in the process of selling train tickets.

The DNCRP imposed the fine on this online ticket booking operator following a complaint filed by Mohiuddin Hawladar Roni, a Dhaka University student, over ticket selling mismanagement.

In response to a writ petition filed by the online ticket selling platform authority, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir came up with the order.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the order of penalty against the petitioner should not be declared illegal.

A total of four people including Commerce Secretary and Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection have been asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Barrister Tanjib Ul Alam appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state during the hearing on the petition.

Mohiuddin Roni started a sit-in programme at Kamalapur Railway Station from July 7 complaining of not getting a train ticket despite deducting money.











