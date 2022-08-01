Online app introduced for foreign tourists in Bandarban

BANDARBAN, July 31: Local administration introduced an online app aiming to ease the travel permit process for foreign tourists in Bandarban district.

From now, the tour guide has no need to submit an application after appearing physically to travel in Bandarban, said deputy commissioner Yeasmin Parvin Tibriji. Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing inaugurated online software at the DC office on Sunda

Foreign tourists, who want to visit Bandarban, can apply on the web software through their tourist guide and will receive their travel permit within five days, said Yeasmin Parvin. Before getting permission from the local administration, the application of the foreign tourists will be sent to the special branch for police verification, she said.

"Earlier, tourist guides had to appear before the local administration physically for taking permission for any foreign tourists which is such a lengthy process and sometimes they get harassed. But through the newly introduced software, the visitor can know everything by tracking," she added. -UNB