Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:25 AM
KU VC stresses on safe food management for healthy life

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 31: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University (KU) Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain on Sunday underscored the need for ensuring safe food management for ensuring healthy life of the people.
He said this while addressing a seminar styled 'Application on Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Act, Rules and Ordinance,' at the journalist Liakat Ali Auditorium of KU's Achyrja Jagadish Chandra Basu Academic Building here.
With the assistance of the KU, Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA) organized the seminar.
The KU VC said that the safe food management is very essential from dining table to chemical free production, transportation, processing and marketing.
Emphasizing hygienic environment and good management, he said, public awareness is a must to prevent unsafe food as well as application of law, rules and ordinance.
Lauding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for passing the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Act in the Parliament, the VC suggested to include Safe Food related education in the primary and secondary level academic syllabus.
Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Dr Hosneara Begum, Member of Consumer Rights of BSFA Md Rezaul Karim addressed the seminar as special guests with Dean of the Live Science School of KU Professor Khan Golam Quddus in the chair.


