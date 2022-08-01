JU Youth Journalists Forum gets new body

Youth Journalists Forum of Jahangirnagar University unit formed a 15-member fresh executive committee for the next one year.

Mahbub Sarder Reza of jagonews24.com and Fahim Ahmed Mandal of India News Network were made president and general secretary respectively.

Central committee president of the organisation Tanvir Aladin and general secretary Mohiuddin Kader approved the committee on Saturday.

The other office bearers are - vice-president Imran Hossain Himu of the Daily Manabzamin, joint secretary Mizanur Rahman of Dhaka Mail, organising secretary Nasir Hossain of the Daily Manabkantha, treasurer Mehedi Mamun of Daily Campus, publicity and publication secretary Abdur Rahman Khan, training and planning affairs secretary Hasan Sojib of the Financial Express, information and communication secretary Wajhatul Islam of Bangla Tribune and Social affairs secretary Tanzina Aman of Somoy News.

Besides, Mosaddekur Rahman of Amar Sangbad, Abdullah Al Mamun of Daily Bangla, Al Amin Hossain of Career Times and Mahmudul Hasan of Orthinitir Kajoj were made executive members of the committee. -BSS

















