DUJ urges govt to bring all journos under wage board

The leaders of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) on Sunday urged the government to bring all media - print, televisions, radios and online newspapers under the structure of the wage board for journalists.

They have also requested Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud to exclude the media outlets those who are not paying their journalists and employees duly from the government provided benefits for the media sector.

The demands were placed to Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud while a delegation of the journalists union working in Dhaka met him at his ministry office on Sunday led by DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akter Hossain.

Among others, former DUJ President Kuddus Afrad, DUJ Senior Vice President MA Kuddus, Vice President Manik Lal Ghosh, Joint Secretary Khairul Alam and Treasurer Ashraful Islam were also in the delegation.

During the meeting, the journalist leaders demanded for ensuring DUJ representation in all media houses, ensuring women friendly environment and child care center, justice in Sagar-Runi murder case, forming a monitoring cells and stopping journalist harassment and repression in digital security act.

The leaders handed over a memorandum which includes 10-point demands to the minister.

They have also handed over the final draft proposal of amending the proposed Mass Media Act to the minister during the meeting.

While briefing after the meeting, Hasan Mahmud assured that the government will try to meet up the demands of the journalists consulting with the stakeholders.

Regarding implementation of ninth wage board, he said, "The government is working to resolve the case which has created obstacle to implement the wage board. The journalist leaders should also talk to the media house owners for implementing the wage board for the sake of the journalist working there."

"Leaders of Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) claimed that some of their demands are yet to meet up. It's not possible for the government to meet up all demands. The government has to take decision taking everything in consideration," he added.

In response to a query, the minister said, "Awami League is now standing on a strong foundation. It's not possible for BNP to oust the government of AL by giving a push. Rather, BNP will lay down, if they try."









