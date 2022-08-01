Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

BGB recovers drugs worth about Tk 26 crore from Teknaf

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Observer Desk

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Teknaf Battalion on Sunday seized 4.278 kilograms (KGs) of crystal meth and 150,000 pieces of yaba tablets worth about Tk 26 crore. photo: BGB

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Teknaf Battalion on Sunday seized 4.278 kilograms (KGs) of crystal meth and 150,000 pieces of yaba tablets worth about Tk 26 crore. photo: BGB

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Teknaf Battalion on Sunday seized 4.278 kilograms (KGs) of crystal meth and 150,000 pieces of yaba tablets worth about Tk 26 crore.
Acting on a tip off, the BGB team-2 led by Major Mohammad Latiful Bari conducted a raid on River Naf near Jaliardwip and seized the drugs. The smugglers however, manage to flee from the scene by swimming but the BGB team seized the boat, said a press release.
The BGB officials have been continuing its drives and intelligence activities at the field level to implement the government's 'zero tolerance' policy against drugs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Online app introduced for foreign tourists in Bandarban
KU VC stresses on safe food management for healthy life
JU Youth Journalists Forum gets new body
DUJ urges govt to bring all journos under wage board
Wrongly built embankment in Khulna faces demolition as trees start dying
CU VC speaks at a reception and presentation ceremony
BGB recovers drugs worth about Tk 26 crore from Teknaf
40C heatwave in Europe ‘basically impossible’ without climate change


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft