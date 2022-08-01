|
BGB recovers drugs worth about Tk 26 crore from Teknaf
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Teknaf Battalion on Sunday seized 4.278 kilograms (KGs) of crystal meth and 150,000 pieces of yaba tablets worth about Tk 26 crore.
Acting on a tip off, the BGB team-2 led by Major Mohammad Latiful Bari conducted a raid on River Naf near Jaliardwip and seized the drugs. The smugglers however, manage to flee from the scene by swimming but the BGB team seized the boat, said a press release.
The BGB officials have been continuing its drives and intelligence activities at the field level to implement the government's 'zero tolerance' policy against drugs.