BANKING EVENTS

Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) Chairman and former Senior Secretary Shamima Nargis presiding over its12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) meeting held at BDBL Bhaban on Sunday. Dr. Nahid Hossain, Joint Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance virtually attended to the AGM as government representative. Directors Md. Ekhlasur Rahman, Md. Abu Hanif Khan, Subhash Chandra Sarker and Quazi Shairul Hassan, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Kazi Alamgir attended the meeting. photo: Bank