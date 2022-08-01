Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) Chairman and former Senior Secretary Shamima Nargis presiding over its12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) meeting held at BDBL Bhaban on Sunday. Dr. Nahid Hossain, Joint Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance virtually attended to the AGM as government representative. Directors Md. Ekhlasur Rahman, Md. Abu Hanif Khan, Subhash Chandra Sarker and Quazi Shairul Hassan, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Kazi Alamgir attended the meeting.    photo: Bank



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
City Bank holds Q-2 Earning Disclosure event
MBL signs deal with Majid Jarina Foundation School and College
BANKING EVENTS
Pakistan diesel price to go up, decrease in petrol rate expected
Nagad contributes to economic growth: CTTC Chief
Stocks rise as BSEC imposes floor price
FBCCI against removing cap on bank interest


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft