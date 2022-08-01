Video
Monday, 1 August, 2022
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

City Bank holds Q-2 Earning Disclosure event

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

City Bank organized its Earnings Disclosure web cast event based on Q2, 2022 financial performances. It was held on digital platform recently. Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers and analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event on web platforms, says a press release.
Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 2.04 for the period from January to June, 2022 against that of BDT 2.16 during the same period last year.
The bank also reported BDT 2,172.18 million Consolidated Profit after Tax during the period from January to June 2022, which was BDT 2,307.30 million during the same period of last year.
In solo basis, however, the bank's profit after tax has increased by BDT 100 million in first six months of the year compared with same period of last year. Last year's BDT 1958 million reached BDT 2061 million in this year's first half.  
The event started with the presentation on Q2, 2022 financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, AMD and Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech from Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO who briefly discussed current strategies. After that, the event was opened for a Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries which were responded by the management.
The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence and growth among the PCBs and its initiatives. This event is part of the bank's continuous efforts to scale up investor relations.


