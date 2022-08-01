

MBL signs deal with Majid Jarina Foundation School and College

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of Tuition Fees, Admission Fees, Semester Fees and other Charges of the Students of Majid Jarina Foundation School and College through Online, Mobile Financial Services "MyCash", Digital Banking App "MBL Rainbow", Agent Banking Outlets, Collection Booth and other Delivery Channels, says a press release.

Tapon James Rozario, AVP and Head of ILM Division, Moniruzzaman Khan, AVP and Head of Shariatpur Branch, Md. Ashraful Islam, Principal Officer and Head of Bhojeshwar Bazar Branch of MBL along with Teachers of MJFS and C and other Officials of MBL were present in the signing ceremony.





