BANKING EVENTS

MBL signs deal with Majid Jarina Foundation School and College

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Limited recently signed an agreement with Majid Jarina Foundation School and College. The agreement was signed by the Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of the Bank Adil Raihan and Principal of Majid Jarina Foundation School and College M Farid Al Hossain, on behalf of their respective organizations.
As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of Tuition Fees, Admission Fees, Semester Fees and other Charges of the Students of Majid Jarina Foundation School and College through Online, Mobile Financial Services "MyCash", Digital Banking App "MBL Rainbow", Agent Banking Outlets, Collection Booth and other Delivery Channels, says a press release.
Tapon James Rozario, AVP and Head of ILM Division, Moniruzzaman Khan, AVP and Head of Shariatpur Branch, Md. Ashraful Islam, Principal Officer and Head of Bhojeshwar Bazar Branch of MBL along with Teachers of MJFS and C and other Officials of MBL were present in the signing ceremony.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
