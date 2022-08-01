Stocks rise as BSEC imposes floor price

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on Sunday as the Securities and Exchange Commission set the floor price again on all securities.

Following the regulatory intervention, the market opened sharply higher and the key index jumped more than 100 points after the first hour of trading, eventually ending over 153 points higher.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE soared 153.45 points or 2.56 per cent to 6,134. The DS30 Index, which consists of the blue-chip companies, rose 48.32 points to 2,193 while the DSES Index, which represents Shariah-based companies, soared 31.27 points to 1,339 at the close of the trading.

After setting the floor price, some 280 companies' shares prices rose automatically on Sunday after adjustment of floor price. Turnover, on the DSE stood at Tk 5.68 billion, which was Tk 4.42 billion in the previous sessions.

Of the 382 issues traded, prices of 362 shares closed higher, seven lower and 13 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI), rose 379 points to 17,976 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 227 points to 10,770 at close.

Of the issues traded, 267 advanced, four declined and 12 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port-city bourse traded 4.56 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 124 million.

