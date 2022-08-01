Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 August, 2022, 5:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI against removing cap on bank interest

Published : Monday, 1 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

The apex trade body of the country FBCCI is opposing the demand made for removing existing bank inters ceiling.
The trade body's president Md Jashim Uddin said if the existing 9 per cent ceiling on lending and 6 per cent on deposit is removed banks will again raise borrowing rates to 16-17 per cent which will affect the post covid economic growth and hamper industrialization.
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) and chairman of Brac Bank urged to lift the existing cap on bank deposit interest rates while attending a meeting organized by Bangladesh -Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) in the city Sunday.
Opposing Dr Mansur's statement, the FBCCI president clarified his position against lifting the cap.
Prime Minister's adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman was the chief guest in the meeting titled "Anatomy of a macroeconomic crisis".
While presenting the keynote paper at the meeting, Dr Selim Raihan, executive director at South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) opined that raising deposit and interest rates would be logical.
Ahsan Mansur said, "There is speculation that a group is taking money from banks to buy dollars, which is one of the reasons behind the rise in the dollar exchange rate," he said.
Defending the Brac Bank chairman, Salman F Rahman said Bangladesh Bank has not found any evidence to the claim that a group is buying dollars with money from the bank.
BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir and Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim among others addressed the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
City Bank holds Q-2 Earning Disclosure event
MBL signs deal with Majid Jarina Foundation School and College
BANKING EVENTS
Pakistan diesel price to go up, decrease in petrol rate expected
Nagad contributes to economic growth: CTTC Chief
Stocks rise as BSEC imposes floor price
FBCCI against removing cap on bank interest


Latest News
Man killed in city road accident
No obstacle to any decorous meeting, rally: Home Minister
Bin Laden family donated $1.2 to Prince Charles charity
Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
7 DU students get Tajuddin Ahmad Award
SSC exam routine published
College student killed in Tangail lightning strike
We want to stay above criticism by holding a fair election: CEC
Female college teacher, 40, weds student, 22, in Natore
Woman killed by husband in Sunamganj
Most Read News
Veteran Bengali singer Nirmala Mishra passes away
China’s PLA quest for global peace and development
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, returns to isolation
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
Green economy and global sustainability: The role of G20
BCL fails to live up to its calling
Sucker-mouth catfish: A recipe for disaster
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation
Cluster entrance examinations to 22 general
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr bring down concrete
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft