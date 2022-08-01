FBCCI against removing cap on bank interest

The apex trade body of the country FBCCI is opposing the demand made for removing existing bank inters ceiling.

The trade body's president Md Jashim Uddin said if the existing 9 per cent ceiling on lending and 6 per cent on deposit is removed banks will again raise borrowing rates to 16-17 per cent which will affect the post covid economic growth and hamper industrialization.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) and chairman of Brac Bank urged to lift the existing cap on bank deposit interest rates while attending a meeting organized by Bangladesh -Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) in the city Sunday.

Opposing Dr Mansur's statement, the FBCCI president clarified his position against lifting the cap.

Prime Minister's adviser on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman was the chief guest in the meeting titled "Anatomy of a macroeconomic crisis".

While presenting the keynote paper at the meeting, Dr Selim Raihan, executive director at South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) opined that raising deposit and interest rates would be logical.

Ahsan Mansur said, "There is speculation that a group is taking money from banks to buy dollars, which is one of the reasons behind the rise in the dollar exchange rate," he said.

Defending the Brac Bank chairman, Salman F Rahman said Bangladesh Bank has not found any evidence to the claim that a group is buying dollars with money from the bank.

BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir and Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim among others addressed the meeting.



