Toggi Fun World shares from ticket money to children charity

Toggi Fun World will share a portion of money from each ticket for the well being of underprivileged children through three social organis�ation.

The three organisations are Jaago Foundation, Bashundhara Special Children Foundation and Bidyanada Foundation, according to the briefing on Saturday.

Toggi Fun World In-Charge Masudur Rahman Manna, Jaago Foundation Founder Korvi Rakshand, Bidyanada Foundation Board Member Jamal Uddin were present at the press briefing at Bashundhara City in the capital.

Bashundhara City In-charge Mohsinul Karim made an address of welcome while Toggi Fun World Deputy Manager Sumaiya Afrin Ahona moderated the session.

In his speech, Masudur Rahman Manna said Toggi Fun World is delighted to partner with the social organis�ation who have been working for changing lives of the underprivileged children. "The activities of Jaago Foundation are known to us that created a positive impact in the hundreds of underprivileged children through providing education. There is no noble work like them. Bidyanada Foundation keeps their activism for ensuring food for children alongside education," he said.

Manna mentioned that Bashundhara Group has been running a foundation for the well being of differently-abled children. "We want to contribute to life changing projects for children. Bashundhra Group always tries to do something better for the society. We want to share something better for the children from Toggi World," he added.

Mentioning the philanthropic practice of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, his secretary Masudur Rahman Manna said Bashundhara Group has conducted social activities across the country during pandemic, flood and other calamities. He said the progrmme will continue with the three charitable organizations for longtime.

Jaago Foundation Executive Director Korvi Rakshand said the platform is now schooling around 4500 students in English medium from underprivileged communities. "The programme to share Tk 1 from each ticket is a big thing for us who have been working to create an impact in the lives of children. Many of our students are studying abroad with scholarships," he said.

On behalf of Bashundhara Special Children Foundation, Mohsinul Karim said the platform ensures quality education for differently abled kids. "Toggi Fun World becomes a centre for young people. The programme to share from ticket money will cater to the education and development of differently-abled children," Mohsinul, a retired major of Bangladesh Army, said.

Bidyanada Foundation board member Jamal Uddin said the partnership with Toggi Fun World of Bashundhara Group is a big honour for the organisation. " Bidyanada started with education, however, added a feeding programme later as many students attend class with hunger. The sharing of Tk 1 is significant for Bidyanada as the organization offers food at Tk 1 to maintain self respect among underprivileged students," he said.





