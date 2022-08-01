KFC launches an app for food lovers

Global restaurant chain KFC has launched its first ever "KFC APP" with the communication line "Finger lickin' goodness on your fingertips".

By downloading the new KFC App, customers can now enjoy 2pcs of Hot & Crispy FREE with their first order on Tk 500 purchase. This introductory offer will be available for limited time only. So, download the Android App now: t.ly/KFC-App, says a press release.

Special offers and delectable deals, customized for each user, are available exclusively on this all-new KFC app. All users can experience the fastest checkout, as multiple payment options (including Cash on Delivery, Mobile Wallet, Debit/Credit Cards etc.), make the experience contactless, hassle-free & easier than ever to pay for the order. Customers can also track their order to know whether their Hot & Crispy is ready for crunching. With "One-Click Reordering", reordering favorite items is now seamless. Colonel Sanders will have many more product offerings exclusive in the App, so download the KFC App and never miss out!

KFC, the world-famous fried chicken restaurant chain loved by all food lovers, has been operating under the franchisee license of Transcom Foods Limited, a sister concern of one of the country's largest conglomerates Transcom Group. By offering its customers the tastiest food, KFC is now the most popular brand among fried chicken lovers across the country.













