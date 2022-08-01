

Navana wins Toyota Marketing Excellence Award

The high officials of Navana Group as Saiful Islam, SVC, Navana Group, Wahed Azizur Rahman, CEO, Navana Group, Mohammed Arfadur Rahman Bunty, CCAO, Navana Group, Ahmed Saquib, COO, Navana Limited were present to receive this prestigious award presented by Toyota.

The Vice Chairman (Automotive Division) of Toyota Tsusho Asia Pacific PTE. LTD, Akio Ogawa, handed over the award to Navana Limited.







