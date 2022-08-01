

Energypac awards Leadership Programme participants

The awards with certificates were handed over at an event held in the capital recently. The training was aimed to provide training and hands on experience to the engineering students of the country and develop them for a better professional career.

The Energetic Future Leadership Program Intake-1 certification programme was held at 'Energy Points' located in the capital's Tejgaon, says a press release.

Dr. Mohammad Tamim (Dean, Faculty of Chemical and Materials Engineering, BUET) graced the event as the Chief Guest. Energypac's Independent Director Nurul Amin and Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Humayun Rashid were present as Special Guests.

Students who successfully completed the leadership program were presented with official certificates by Energypac at the event.

Humayun Rashid, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Energypac, said, "To elevate the country's engineering sector and keep pace with the innovative future trends and diverse market demands, we need to make the next generation of engineers more efficient and competent.

The response we have received from the young students since the beginning of this event till today is overwhelming. We initiated our Intake-1 with the top 25 chosen out of over a thousand aspiring engineering students, and we hope to extend this programme in the future to help more students develop their careers".

Energypac initiated the Energetic Future Leadership Programme with the objective of empowering engineering students in their respective fields and helping them advance their careers fundamentally through networking and training.

The programme's cross-functional experience, experiential learning and leadership development training empowered the youth through unique experiences. The 3-month long leadership programme provides hands-on and virtual trainings to the students.

















