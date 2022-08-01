

Othoba.com onboards Paperfly for doorstep delivery

Under this MOU Paperfly will provide Othoba.com with all the logistic support for the distribution of their products to be delivered to the customers within Dhaka, also beyond the city, says a press release.

The HOD of Othoba.com Nur Mohammad and the Vice President of Paperfly, Md. Mesbaur Rahman have recently signed an MOU in this regard. Othoba.com's Distribution Manager, Md. Mamun-ur-Rashid Khan was also present on the occasion along with Paperfly's Vice president Md. Mesbaur Rahman, Technology Enabled Services Manager Mohammad Hannan Khan, Senior Manager Md. Mustafa Ar Rakib, Assistant Manager Tanvir Hassan and Sanjeev Kumar Chandrayan, Regional Sales Manager of Ecom Express Limited.

Othoba.com, a concern of DLCL (Desh Logistics Company Limited) is a service-oriented e-commerce business that gives the authority to unleash consumers' shopaholic attitude from home with quality products and world-class customer support. They focus to utilize the power of the internet at its highest peak to fulfill the needs of consumers' busy life. Their services cover the whole of Bangladesh right now and still, anyone from outside of Bangladesh can purchase products online by providing a Bangladeshi shipping address.

"We are always keen to explore ways to enhance our commercial partnerships, and to get involved in every related sector of the logistics industry as it is an integral part of our day-to-day operations, and we are extremely impressed with the services provided by Paperfly. We look forward to embarking on mutually fruitful relations with this renowned courier" said Nur Mohammad, The HOD of Othoba.com.

In this context, Paperfly's Vice President Md. Mesbaur Rahman applauded Othoba.com for creating such a comfortable shopping experience for the consumers. Focusing on the strength of the logistic venture he also added that "Paperfly is well-known for high-speed doorstep pickup and doorstep delivery within 24 to 48 hours all over Bangladesh with the strength of nationwide delivery points".

As the strongest tech-bound logistic network, Paperfly ensures realtime delivery tracking with convenient merchant payment. Starting from the time of its inception Paperfly has completed almost 12 million successful deliveries nationwide. They currently have the network to deliver faster than any of their competitors.







Othoba.com, an e-commerce platform has formally commenced its official partnership with Paperfly for nationwide high-speed doorstep delivery within 24-48 hours.Under this MOU Paperfly will provide Othoba.com with all the logistic support for the distribution of their products to be delivered to the customers within Dhaka, also beyond the city, says a press release.The HOD of Othoba.com Nur Mohammad and the Vice President of Paperfly, Md. Mesbaur Rahman have recently signed an MOU in this regard. Othoba.com's Distribution Manager, Md. Mamun-ur-Rashid Khan was also present on the occasion along with Paperfly's Vice president Md. Mesbaur Rahman, Technology Enabled Services Manager Mohammad Hannan Khan, Senior Manager Md. Mustafa Ar Rakib, Assistant Manager Tanvir Hassan and Sanjeev Kumar Chandrayan, Regional Sales Manager of Ecom Express Limited.Othoba.com, a concern of DLCL (Desh Logistics Company Limited) is a service-oriented e-commerce business that gives the authority to unleash consumers' shopaholic attitude from home with quality products and world-class customer support. They focus to utilize the power of the internet at its highest peak to fulfill the needs of consumers' busy life. Their services cover the whole of Bangladesh right now and still, anyone from outside of Bangladesh can purchase products online by providing a Bangladeshi shipping address."We are always keen to explore ways to enhance our commercial partnerships, and to get involved in every related sector of the logistics industry as it is an integral part of our day-to-day operations, and we are extremely impressed with the services provided by Paperfly. We look forward to embarking on mutually fruitful relations with this renowned courier" said Nur Mohammad, The HOD of Othoba.com.In this context, Paperfly's Vice President Md. Mesbaur Rahman applauded Othoba.com for creating such a comfortable shopping experience for the consumers. Focusing on the strength of the logistic venture he also added that "Paperfly is well-known for high-speed doorstep pickup and doorstep delivery within 24 to 48 hours all over Bangladesh with the strength of nationwide delivery points".As the strongest tech-bound logistic network, Paperfly ensures realtime delivery tracking with convenient merchant payment. Starting from the time of its inception Paperfly has completed almost 12 million successful deliveries nationwide. They currently have the network to deliver faster than any of their competitors.