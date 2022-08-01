

GIZ BD holds sustainable finance training for 30 bankers

The training titled "Sustainable Finance for Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities" was jointly organised by Sustainable Finance Department (SFD), Bangladesh Bank and GIZ BD at Hotel Radisson Blu Bay View, Chattogram on recently, says a press release

The Improved Coordination of International Climate Finance (ICICF) project, implemented by GIZ Bangladesh, on behalf of the German Federal Government, work together closely with SFD to organize a series of training on sustainable finance in five out of eight divisions of Bangladesh.

After that an Awareness-raising event was held for more than 50 business leaders and entrepreneurs in Chattogram, who are interested in sustainable financing and investments was held at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View.

Titled "Sustainable Finance for Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities for the Private Sector", the trained bankers and private sector participants engaged in in-depth discussions with Bangladesh Bank officials on how to easily access the low-cost funding options for sustainable businesses and initiatives.

Md. Nurul Amin, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Chattogram office presided as Chief Guest and distributed certificates among the participants of the training.

Khondkar Morshed Millat, Director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the training programme while Dr Firdaus Ara Hussain, Principal Advisor, ICICF Project-GIZ Bangladesh welcomed the participants at the event.

Technical sessions of the training were conducted by Amitabh Chakraborty- Additional Director, Shakhawat Hossan- Joint Director, Md. Abu Rayhan- Joint Director from the Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank.

The speakers covered different important areas such as sustainable finance reporting, screening of sustainable financing proposals, green refinance schemes, utilization of refinancing products, sustainable financing options offered by Bangladesh Bank and low-cost funding alternatives for green investments. The programme was moderated by Prof. Dr S M Ahsan Habib, Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).

Khondkar Morshed Millat in his speech said, the banks need to implement the sustainable finance policy at the local level. The target for investing in sustainable products and business initiatives will increase in the coming years.

In her opening speech, Dr Firdaus Ara Hussain emphasized the importance of accessing additional climate finance from external sources due to the increasing effect of climate change on the country. Bangladesh's internal resources will not be enough to meet the increasing demand for finance for mitigating the effects of climate change. So, the capacities of the stakeholders to access international financing need to be enhanced.







