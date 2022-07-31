Video
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:11 PM
5 killed, another injured in road accidents

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Habiganj and Chandpur.
Our Habiganj Corres-pondent added that a truck driver and his assistant were killed as another truck hit their truck in Bahubal Upazila of the district early on Friday morning.
In-Charge of Shaistaganj Highway Thana Salah Uddin said the identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
He said the accident occurred at Baganbari on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 5:00am. As the driver and the helper were doing some repairing underneath the truck parking it on the highway, they were hit by another truck. Both of them died on the spot, he added.
Our Chandpur Corres-pondent added that three people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG run-autorickshaw in Chandpur Sadar upazila on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Ripon, 35, Md Ltion, 40, and Masud Patowari, 55. They were the passengers of the auto-rickshaw.
The trio were dead on the spot when a truck hit the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near Bagra Bazar area on a road
around 9:30pm. The auto-rickshaw driver Khorshed was injured in the accident.
Chandpur Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdur Rashid confirmed the matter.



