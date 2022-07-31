Video
Sunday, 31 July, 2022
High-powered meet on Ctg water-logging in Dhaka today

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM July 30: A high-powered meeting on the water-logging problem of Chattogram will be held in the capital on Sunday.
The LGRD and Cooperative Minister Tajul Islam will preside over the meeting while the Ministers of Chattogram, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation will attend the meeting.
Four mega- projects by CDA, Bangladesh Army, WDB and CCC are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city, Chattogram.
The total cost of those projects had been estimated over Taka 14,000 crore. Meanwhile the WDB had started its works of the water-logging project at Taka 1,620 crore in the port      city in October last after a long time.
Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water- logging of Chattogram" and the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) project are going on.


