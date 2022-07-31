Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tech-based moves to counter human trafficking  stressed

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Staff Correspondent

Terming the human trafficking as a serious human rights violation, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said that the government has a zero-tolerance policy on human trafficking issues.
"Human trafficking is a serious human rights violation. The government has a zero-tolerance policy on human trafficking. We are actively taking steps to fight this horrific crime. The fight against trafficking requires multi-stakeholder engagement, he said, adding, "We will continue to work tirelessly to increase awareness on human trafficking utilizing the digital space."
He made the remark while addressing a National Consultation on 'Combating Human Trafficking in the Context of Use of Technology and its Abuse' organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) and the Counter      Trafficking in Persons Technical Working Group (CTIP-TWG) of the Bangladesh UN Network on Migration (BDUNNM) jointly in Dhaka.
The programme was organized marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2022, which was observed this year with the of 'Use and Abuse of Technology' focusing on the role of technology as a tool that can both enable and combat human trafficking.
The consultation explored recent human trafficking trends in the context of Covid -19 and its aftermath and the trafficking in persons in cyberspace.
Participants in the consultation called on the government, international partners, the private sector and civil society actors to focus their efforts on advancing a robust, rights-based approach aimed at preventing the exploitation of individuals by trafficking networks and shrinking the space in which they operate.
Speakers said of the scourge of human trafficking has expanded into cyber space as a result of the expansion of technology use around the world, which in turn has been accelerated by the Covid -19 pandemic and the transition of our daily lives to online platforms. It is imperative that efforts to combat human trafficking are coordinated both online and offline.
Bangladesh is a source, transit and destination country for women, men and child victims of human trafficking. Bangladesh, though still ranking at 'Tier 2', the US State Department's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2022 highlighted significant progress in responding to TIP in Bangladesh through joint efforts of government and non-government partners.
Speaking at the consultation, Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen, commented, "We need to keep in mind that human trafficking is a trans-boundary crime, and the traffickers may possess better technology than it is available in a particular country. We affirm our strong commitment to obligations under a series of other international and regional instruments linked to human trafficking."
Home Ministry's Senior Secretary to the Public Security Division Akhter Hossain said, "Victims of trafficking experience physical and mental violence levels, harassment, forced labour, forced and illegitimate marriages, death, and they are often used in drugs and goods trafficking rings. The government has taken strong steps to combat human trafficking at all levels."
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen noted, "The government has sufficient laws and policies to combat human trafficking.
Technology allows criminals to operate across jurisdictions and more easily evade detection.
UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said, "Technology also presents a lot of potential as a tool to combat trafficking. The ability of law enforcement and criminal justice system to use technology in their responses to trafficking will be crucial to the future success of efforts to eradicate trafficking."
IOM Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev, also coordinator of Bangladesh UN Network on Migration, said, "Prevention and awareness-raising activities on the safe use of the internet and social media can help mitigate the online risk of trafficking. Cooperation with the private sector is important to harness their innovation and expertise in developing sustainable technology-based solutions to support prevention and combatting of human trafficking."
Of the almost one million Bangladeshis migrating abroad every year, many vulnerable migrants are targeted by traffickers, and some are subject to debt bondage, forced labour, sexual exploitation, forced marriages and other forms of modern slavery, he added.
Among others, British High Commissioner to Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson, Switzerland Ambassador to Dhaka Nathalie Chuard, Charge d'Affaires of the Delegation of European Union Jeremy Opritesco and Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy in Bangladesh Scott Brandon also spoke.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 killed, another injured in road accidents
The photo shows that the Naldapur road of Fatullah in N'ganj
High-powered meet on Ctg water-logging in Dhaka today
Dengue: One dies, 85 hospitalised
Tech-based moves to counter human trafficking  stressed
Most govt office websites not updated for years
US assistant secy Sison to visit Dhaka next week
Mirsarai tragedy: Case filed against gateman for negligence


Latest News
Month of mourning begins Monday
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft