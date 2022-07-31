Tech-based moves to counter human trafficking  stressed

Terming the human trafficking as a serious human rights violation, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said that the government has a zero-tolerance policy on human trafficking issues.

"Human trafficking is a serious human rights violation. The government has a zero-tolerance policy on human trafficking. We are actively taking steps to fight this horrific crime. The fight against trafficking requires multi-stakeholder engagement, he said, adding, "We will continue to work tirelessly to increase awareness on human trafficking utilizing the digital space."

He made the remark while addressing a National Consultation on 'Combating Human Trafficking in the Context of Use of Technology and its Abuse' organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) and the Counter Trafficking in Persons Technical Working Group (CTIP-TWG) of the Bangladesh UN Network on Migration (BDUNNM) jointly in Dhaka.

The programme was organized marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2022, which was observed this year with the of 'Use and Abuse of Technology' focusing on the role of technology as a tool that can both enable and combat human trafficking.

The consultation explored recent human trafficking trends in the context of Covid -19 and its aftermath and the trafficking in persons in cyberspace.

Participants in the consultation called on the government, international partners, the private sector and civil society actors to focus their efforts on advancing a robust, rights-based approach aimed at preventing the exploitation of individuals by trafficking networks and shrinking the space in which they operate.

Speakers said of the scourge of human trafficking has expanded into cyber space as a result of the expansion of technology use around the world, which in turn has been accelerated by the Covid -19 pandemic and the transition of our daily lives to online platforms. It is imperative that efforts to combat human trafficking are coordinated both online and offline.

Bangladesh is a source, transit and destination country for women, men and child victims of human trafficking. Bangladesh, though still ranking at 'Tier 2', the US State Department's Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2022 highlighted significant progress in responding to TIP in Bangladesh through joint efforts of government and non-government partners.

Speaking at the consultation, Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen, commented, "We need to keep in mind that human trafficking is a trans-boundary crime, and the traffickers may possess better technology than it is available in a particular country. We affirm our strong commitment to obligations under a series of other international and regional instruments linked to human trafficking."

Home Ministry's Senior Secretary to the Public Security Division Akhter Hossain said, "Victims of trafficking experience physical and mental violence levels, harassment, forced labour, forced and illegitimate marriages, death, and they are often used in drugs and goods trafficking rings. The government has taken strong steps to combat human trafficking at all levels."

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen noted, "The government has sufficient laws and policies to combat human trafficking.

Technology allows criminals to operate across jurisdictions and more easily evade detection.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said, "Technology also presents a lot of potential as a tool to combat trafficking. The ability of law enforcement and criminal justice system to use technology in their responses to trafficking will be crucial to the future success of efforts to eradicate trafficking."

IOM Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev, also coordinator of Bangladesh UN Network on Migration, said, "Prevention and awareness-raising activities on the safe use of the internet and social media can help mitigate the online risk of trafficking. Cooperation with the private sector is important to harness their innovation and expertise in developing sustainable technology-based solutions to support prevention and combatting of human trafficking."

Of the almost one million Bangladeshis migrating abroad every year, many vulnerable migrants are targeted by traffickers, and some are subject to debt bondage, forced labour, sexual exploitation, forced marriages and other forms of modern slavery, he added.

Among others, British High Commissioner to Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson, Switzerland Ambassador to Dhaka Nathalie Chuard, Charge d'Affaires of the Delegation of European Union Jeremy Opritesco and Acting Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy in Bangladesh Scott Brandon also spoke.











