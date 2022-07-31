Most govt office websites not updated for years

With the aim of creating Digital Bangladesh, 25,000 consolidated websites in one web platform were created for the government offices in the fiscal year of 2011-12 at a cost of taka thousand of crores. The objective was to have constant updates about all the government activities and also to provide the desired updated information to the public instantly. But most of the websites are not updated for years.

The investigation showed that most of the websites of district, upazila and union level are full of old information. Common people are being deprived of their right to get correct information.

As a result the common people do not get the information of government services freely. Similarly, the necessary information is not available in the websites of ministries and departments. Many users are not able to use it easily as some topics are only made in English language. Even in the age of information technology, various government reports and publications are being printed manually in BG Press at a huge cost. But since the onset of Covid-19, common people have been active online. Private organizations are also

actively conducting office online.

It has been observed that the government websites of more than hundred districts and upazilas of Dhaka, Chattogram, Barisal, Rangpur, Sylhet and Rajshahi divisions do not contain the information that is supposed to be published voluntarily according to the Right to Information Act 2009.

Moreover, department activities, important notices, contact information with officials, minutes of various meetings, information on development projects, list of beneficiaries are also not available on most of the websites.

These websites are not being updated for a long time. However, each upazila has a committee on ICT under the chairmanship of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) to see them. Each ministry and department has a committee on ICT headed by an Additional Secretary (Administration).

Several students of Dhaka University said that they often need different information in the preparation of reports. But it is difficult to collect because it is not given on the website. In many cases work has to be done with old data.

On this regard media worker Kabir Hasan often has to resort to various government websites to create news. He said, necessary information is not available on many government websites. Most of the websites are lack of government and ministry related necessary or updated information.

Sunamgoanj district, Santigonj upazila, Shinul Bak union secretary Md Masuk Mia said that the website was not updated and the information of many departments on the website is not updated. He further said, every upazila has the post of technician for ICT work. But no manpower has been appointed for this post. Apart from this, the assistant programmer of upazila has to perform additional duties in every level.

More than half a hundred upazila assistant programmers said that they have to do all the ICT work including e-documents and web portal updates of every office in the upazila. It is very difficult for an officer to do all the office work. That is why a computer operator is very necessary in every upazila. Their posts are also created. Due to various complications, no appointment is being made for this post.

Regarding this issues, Information and Communication Technology Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam said that it is true that it is not updated. However, officers are being trained to increase awareness. Strict action will be taken against those concerned if they are not aware even after training. In this regard, the instructions of the secretariat have said everything. He further said, uploading information is very easy. No additional manpower is required for this. Each office can do this on its own. Despite this, there is an assistant programmer at the upazila level. In those upazilas that do not have it, there will be recruitment in stages. Apart from this, each ministry and department has a separate branch related to ICT.

Several government secretaries, on condition of anonymity, said there is no alternative to the digital system for transparency, accountability and corruption. If this method is implemented, there will be no chance for government files to disappear, nor will they be destroyed. A file can still be found hundreds of years later. But there are many challenges for this. Because, if it is effective, bribery will be stopped, the efficiency of officials should be increased, files cannot be disappeared. As a result a cycle has been created to prevent this. They are working to prevent this from happening.

In this regard, information technology expert Suman Ahmed Sabir said that government websites were made to provide information to people easily. People used to go to government offices to get the information, but in the age of information technology that information is available at home, that's why the website is there. At the same time, it was also aimed that people can do many types of applications and requests at home through the website. But it turns out, in many cases, government websites are not 'interactive'. That is, here one party gives some information for the first time, then it is not updated. If you apply here, there is no response. This is because the mindset of the authorities is not designed to ensure optimal use of information technology. Effective use of the website will not be ensured if the authorities are not responsible.











