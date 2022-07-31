

US assistant secy Sison to visit Dhaka next week

peacekeeping and peacebuilding, and support for Rohingya refugees.

Sison will start her travel to India, Bangladesh, and Kuwait on August 2-10, US Embassy said.

Her meetings with senior government officials will focus on opportunities to deepen our cooperation at the United Nations, and U.S. support for the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin to become the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, according to the US Department of State.

In meetings with civil society leaders, the Assistant Secretary will exchange ideas on how the United States and other countries can collaborate on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Sison was sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs on December 21, 2021.

She served as U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives (2012-2014), U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon (2008-2010), and U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (2004-2008), it said.













US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J Sison will visit Dhaka next week to discuss food insecurity, advancing global health, addressing human rights and humanitarian needs,peacekeeping and peacebuilding, and support for Rohingya refugees.Sison will start her travel to India, Bangladesh, and Kuwait on August 2-10, US Embassy said.Her meetings with senior government officials will focus on opportunities to deepen our cooperation at the United Nations, and U.S. support for the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin to become the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, according to the US Department of State.In meetings with civil society leaders, the Assistant Secretary will exchange ideas on how the United States and other countries can collaborate on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.Sison was sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs on December 21, 2021.She served as U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives (2012-2014), U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon (2008-2010), and U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (2004-2008), it said.