Mirsarai tragedy: Case filed against gateman for negligence

CHATTOGRAM, Jul 30: Railway Police have filed a case against the gateman of Mirsarai level crossing for negligence of duty for which eleven students died in a collision between a microbus and a train in Chattogram.

Chattogram Railway Police's Assistant Sub Inspector Jahir filed the case against gateman Saddam Hussain, the sole

suspect, on Saturday who is now in police custody.

The case was filed under Section 304 of the Penal Code on charges of deaths due to negligence.

Sitakunda Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector Khorshed Alam has been tasked to investigate the case.

All eleven tourists have been buried at their family graveyards in different places of Amana Bazar Khondakia under Hathazari Upazila on Saturday morning.

Of them namaz-e-janaza of five students was held at Khodokia Samudia Primary School ground at 10.30am on Saturday.

The namaz-e-janaza of four others students was held at Naju Mia School gtound at 11.30am and namaz-e-janaza of other two identified as Maruf and Jishan was held on Friday night at their respective areas.

The victims were identified as microbus driver Gulam Mustafa Niru,26, son of M Yusuf, M Hasan,17, son of M Ilyas Bhutto of Chikandandi union, Jiaul Huq Sajib,22, son of Abdul Hamid of same union, Wahidul Alam Jishan,23, son of Jane Alam, Ridwan Chowdhury,,22, son of Badsha Chowdhury, Sagar,17, son of Parvez, Iqbal Hussain Maruf,17, son of Abdul Mabud, Moshab Ahmed Hisham,16, son of Mujaffar Ahmed, Tasmir Hasan,17 son of Late Parvez, M Mahim,17, son of Mansur Alam, and Mustafa Masud Rakib,19, son of Mutaher Hussain.

Earlier on Friday night, the local administration handed over the dead bodies to their families. All the victims are students and teachers of R and J Coaching Centre.

The accident took place near the entrance to the Borotakia Station in Mirsarai around 1:30pm on Friday. Six others were rushed to a local hospital with injuries.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the train was en route to Chattogram from Dhaka and as it was approaching the level crossing, the microbus rode onto the track.

The gateman had lowered the bar at the crossing but the microbus pushed through it.

The vehicle was dragged a short distance by the train before it stopped. A total of 18 passengers were heading to Khaiyachhara from Hathazari on the microbus.

All the passengers of microbus were examinees of the next SSC and HSC examinations scheduled to be held this year.

Six others were injured critically. One of the passengers, however, escaped from the accident unscathed.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway constituted a five-member investigation committee to probe into the accident. Divisional Transport Officer of BR Eastern Ansar Ali has been made the chief of the committee while the other members are: Divisional Engineer Abdul Hamid, Divisional Medical Officer Anwar Hussain and the others name were not available.











