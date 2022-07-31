Video
Is It Nobody\'s Headache? Part- I

Unguarded level crossings often claim lives

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Mamunur Rashid

There are no traffic signals at over two thousand level crossings across the country -- which lead to loss of lives almost every day.
Out of 1,412 authorised level crossings, there are no watchmen at 964 crossings, according to the latest record of Bangladesh Railway. Besides, there are 1,149 unauthorised level crossings which have no gatemen.
Earlier on Friday, 11 people were killed in an accident at a level crossing in Mirsarai of Chattogram. At least 35 people have been killed in major accidents at different level crossings so far this year, according to sources.
Railway source told The Daily Observer that the number of level crossings are increasing day by day, adding the authorities concerned are not responsible for these accidents as a cautionary note is put at these crossings.
According to the Railway law, if any person enters within 20 feet of the railway tracks, he or she should be fined, said a Railway official     seeking anonymity. Of the level crossings, some are approved by the Railway authorities and some are unapproved.
Under the banner of Unity Council of Children of Freedom Fighters and Railway Employees, 1,889 gatekeepers of Bangladesh Railway's East and West zones held a sit-in programme in March this year.
Under two projects - to rehabilitate and develop the level crossing gates at West and East zones - 1,889 gatekeepers were appointed in 2016, according to source.
The tendency of a section of motor drivers to cross the level crossings when the level-crossing bars have already started coming down to obstruct the movement of motor vehicles is incorrigible. There is no rationale behind this dare-devil act -- as it turns out to be suicidal.
The earlier train-micro mishap took place at the crossing in Mirsarai of Chattogram was not an exceptional case. These types of accidents have been occurring in the country at regular intervals. But this time the mishap has unfolded a new scourge -- its link to gridlocks.
According to statistics of the Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), 173 people were killed at the crossings in six years till 2021 and 739 people in 13 years till last year.
Amid growing concerns over the casualties at unauthorised and unmanned level crossings, the authorities at an inter-ministerial meeting in January last year decided to take several measures.
According to sources  it is unfortunate that different government agencies have constructed many level crossings without the approval from the Bangladesh Railway. There are also no watchmen at these points.
At least nine government bodies were involved in building unauthorised level crossings, with the LGED having constructed the highest 516.
87 per cent of the rail crossings are on the roads constructed by the Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) and local union parishads.
According to the law, if any road is constructed, the authorities concerned are responsible for building gate, appointing guard and all related things.


