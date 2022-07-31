219 killed at level crossings in 2.5 yrs: RSF

Around 219 people were killed in 116 accidents at railway crossings across the country from 2020 to 2022 till date, according to the Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

Road Safety Foundation, a private organization working on accidents, said in a press release on Saturday that 69 people died in 38 accidents in 2020, 76 people died in 43 accidents in 2021, and 74 people died in 35 accidents until July 29, 2022.

Along with the statistics,

the organization has also made several recommendations to avoid accidents.

The recommendations include appointment of gatemen at railway crossings and provision of proper gate bars, use of technology at railway crossings, ensuring good governance in railway management and creating awareness among people.

The organization said the reasons for the accidents are lack of gatemen and gate bars at many railway crossings, negligence towards duty by gatemen at railway crossings, shortage of manpower as gatemen, lack of awareness and impatience among vehicle drivers, road users and lack of proper punishment of those responsible for accidents along with lack of rule of law in railway management.

It is to be noted that 11 people in the microbus were killed on the spot after being hit by a train in Baratakia station area of Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram district on Friday. 7 others were also injured.














