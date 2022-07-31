

BCL fails to live up to its calling

Besides 80 district and metropolis units, there are 33 public university units which are equivalent to district units. In the 33 units, 19 branches have no committees while committees of 10 units expired many years ago.

Only Jahangirnagar University (JU), Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) and Sylhet Agricultural University have brand-new committees. However, the Chhatra League has postponed the activities of the newly formed committee of Jagannath University (JnU).

According to the constitution of BCL, the tenure of these committees is one year while the tenure of the central committee is two years.

The universities are regarded as the breeding ground of leaders and activists for all the student political bodies - no exception in the case of BCL as well. But the scenario in forming fresh committees on time in educational institutions especially in the public universities is vulnerable.

The central committee expired on July 31 in 2020.

According to the data received from the BCL office, the Dhaka University (DU) committee expired on July 31 in 2019 while the Rajshahi University (RU) committee and the Comilla University (CoU) committee expired on December 11 in 2017 and May 26 in 2018 respectively. Meanwhile, the partial committee of Chittagong University (CU) expired on July 14 in 2020 without even forming a full-fledged committee.

The other expired committees are of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Sammilito Private University and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University units.

On the other hand, there is no committee in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET), Bangladesh University of Textiles, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Sheikh Hasina University, Jashore University of Science and Technology, Islamic University (IU, Kushtia), Khulna University, Begum Rokeya University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Rabindra University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Patuakhali Science and Technology University, Barishal University, Rangamati Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University and Chittagong Veterinary Animal Sciences University.

In the case of Dhaka Division, Chhatra League has 29 district and district equivalent units. Out of them, committees of 15 units expired whereas there is no committee in 8 units. Regarding Chittagong, it has 21 units. Of them, committees of 13 units expired whereas there is no committee in 6 units. In the Rajshahi division, Chhatra League has 13 district and district equivalent units. Out of them, committees of 6 units expired whereas there is no committee in 5 units.

Out of 15 units in Khulna, committees of 8 units expired whereas there is no committee in 6 units. In the case of Mymensingh, committees of 4 units expired and there is no committee in 2 units out of 8 units. Out of 11 units in Rangpur, committees of 5 units expired while there is no committee in 4 units. In Barishal, there are a total of 9 units. Of them, committees of 2 units expired while there is no committee in 4 units. Finally, out of 7 units in Sylhet, two units are running activities with expired committees and there is no committee in 1 units.

Moreover, there are some units where the last committees were announced more than 7 years back such as Chittagong Metropolitan (2013), Rangpur Metropolitan (2013), Cumilla Metropolitan (2015), Khulna Metropolitan (2015), Bandarban (2015), Rangamati (2015), Bagerhat (2015), Shariatpur (2015) and Madaripur (2015).

However, some BCL leaders think the one-year tenure is insufficient for the district and district equivalent units as it costs around one year and sometimes more than that to form a full-fledged committee.

Talking to this correspondent, SM Saddam Hossain, President of Cox's Bazar unit, said, "There are more than 20 units in a district. Meeting with all those units takes more than a year."

He said the one-year tenure should be extended, however, he did not specify the duration of the tenure.

SM Saddam Hossain and Maruf Adnan were declared President and General Secretary of this unit respectively on November 2 in 2020, but they are yet to complete the committee.

On the other hand, BCL DU Branch Secretary Saddam Hussain thought the tenure is enough and added they conduct activities coordinating between the constitution and 'consensus.'

Talking to The Daily Observer, many central leaders, aspiring for posts in the next committee, said that if the committees were formed on time, the grooming leaders in all the units would get berth to serve for the students in their respective units. Moreover, general students would grow interest in student politics.

Besides, a large number of leaders have been crossing the age limit to be involved in student politics due to the delay in forming committees. Some have turned their face from politics as they are not evaluated.

Sohan Khan, Vice President of BCL central committee, said the tenure of the central committee was one year which had been extended to two years just to run the organisation smoothly.

Alleging central President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya of their indifference towards organisational activities, Sohan said, "They must take the responsibility for the current situation regarding the committee formations even though they got two years. They have turned the politics 'residence-centric.' How would the district and district equivalent units form fresh committees on time whereas the central committee expired a few years back?"

He further alleged that Joy-Lekhak gave refuge to some leaders in the central committee who are involved in many anti-disciplinary activities and against whom there are many litigations.

"Joy and Lekhak are forming committees through press releases with the help of these leaders who regularly go to their residences, exchange information and handle horse-trading across the country," Sohan added, indicating Joy-lekhak's committee trade.

A few months back, although Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader asked Joy and Lekhak to hold the central conference, the duo seems reluctant to leave their positions so soon.

Despite several attempts, Joy and Lekhak did not respond to this correspondent's calls and messages.

Notably, the last eight BCL central committees could not hold the conference and hand over responsibilities to a fresh committee on time. Unexceptionally, the current president and general secretary are treading the same path set by their predecessors.











