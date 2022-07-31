Reduced prices of edible oil not followed

About Tk 1,000 crore have been stolen in the last few days due to taking extra price of edible oil.

According to a source, the figure compares it with the daily demand of edible oil. If there is a demand of 5000 tonnes of edible oil per day, this figure comes to Tk 14 per litre.

According to Commerce Ministry sources, there has been a big fall in the prices of soybean and palm oil in the world market. After the price reduction in the world market long ago, the government announced a reduction in the local market as well. But it has no effect on the market. Beneficial traders are still manipulating the edible oil. Even if it is implemented in the market as soon as the price increase is announced, the reduction announcement is not

implemented even in a week.

According to the world market, soybean should be Tk 124 per litre in the country. But after the meeting with the government, the importers announced to sell at Tk 185. Actually soybean oil is not available in the market even at this price. Apart from this, the benefits of VAT exemption on import of edible oil, withdrawal of LC commission and LC margin have not reached the consumer level.

Importers are taking full advantage of this. Concessional VAT facility on import of the product has been continued for another 3 months.

Mill owners and importers are importing daily necessities with these benefits. It costs less. Meanwhile, the price of soybeans has fallen by 32 per cent and the price of palm oil by 48 per cent, breaking all records in the international market in a span of two months. All in all, in the last few days more than Tk 1,000 have been stolen from the market.

It should be noted that on July 17, the price of bottled soybean oil was reduced by Tk 14 per litre to Tk 185. The prices were to be effective from July 18 across all wholesale and retail markets. Although the shopkeepers are selling oil at the previous price claiming that new oil has not arrived in the market.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the country has an annual demand of 20 lakh tonnes of edible oil. 2 lakh tonnes are produced locally, the remaining 18 lakh tonnes have to be imported.

According to Bangladesh Bank and National Board of Revenue (NBR), the country imported 13.55 lakh tonnes of palm oil and 7.80 lakh tonnes of soybeans in the fiscal year 2020-21. A total of 21.35 lakh tonnes of edible oil has been spent for the import of US$ 184.79 crore. About Tk 16,000 crores in Bangladeshi currency. Palm and soybean oil worth about Tk 20,000 crore had to be imported in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 due to price hike.

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said that when the price of edible oil was high in the world market, various initiatives were taken by the government in addition to the withdrawal of VAT to import the product. And the price of imported oil with that advantage was supposed to decrease when it came to the country's market. But in reality the price has not been reduced proportionately. So the customers are not getting the full benefits.

Director (Administration and Finance) of the Directorate of Consumer Protection Manzoor Mohammad Shahriar said that the monthly demand of edible oil in Bangladesh is about 15,0000 tonnes. On the other hand, 5000 tonnes of oil is required daily in normal time and 8000 tonnes of oil is required in the month of Ramadan. Regarding non-existence of fixed price oil in the market, he said, various operations are being conducted by the Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection. New prices of oil have already arrived in some markets, including the Kawran market.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Bonaspati Manufacturers Association Secretary Nurul Islam Molla said that the shops may still have some oil stocked at the previous price. Once they are sold, the new price of oil will start selling. Within two days, the new price of oil can be found in the market. When asked whether the price of oil will be reduced further, he said, the price of oil will be reduced further in coordination with the global market.

While visiting different kitchen markets, this correspondent found that the prices of green chillies, which suddenly increased before Eid, are still being sold at high prices. Buyers have to pay Tk 200 to Tk 250 green chillies per kg. However, the price of hilsa has decreased slightly, the price of hilsa has decreased up to Tk 300 per kg within a week.

Meanwhile, most vegetables like green chillies are being sold at high prices. Vegetable prices did not change much during the week. Along with vegetables, chicken and egg prices remain unchanged. Along with that, the prices of potatoes and onions have not changed.










