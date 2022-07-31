Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli EPZ

CHATTOGRAM, July 30: A fire broke out in the warehouse of a garment factory in Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) of Chattogram port city on Saturday morning, officials said.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The fire broke out in the abandoned warehouse of Cansas-2, a garment manufacturer, around 10.30am and spread soon, said Sagar Ahmed, station officer of KEPZ Fire Service.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service and it took nearly an hour to extinguish the blaze, around 11.25 am.

"A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire," he said. -UNB