Info Ministry to award 20 journos

The National Institute of Mass Communication under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has decided to award "Media Awards 2022" to 20 people by evaluating the published/broadcast content of print and electronic media workers on 5 strategy papers for good governance in the light of relevant topics and sources.

Meanwhile, the names of the selected 20 media persons for the award have been declared.

They are Shahnay Sharmin of Nagrik TV, Dhaka, Farhana Mirza of BTV, Munshiganj, Nasir Uddin Uchhal of Somoy TV, Munshiganj, Jalal Uddin of BTV, Natore. In the print category, Aynal Hossain of Ajker Patrika, Dhaka, Zahidul Haque Chandan of Rising Bd.com, Manikganj, Bahram Khan of Jugantar, Dhaka, Mr Sajibur Rahman of The Financial Express, Dhaka, Sharif Suman of Bangla News 24.com, Rajshahi, Shireen Sultana Kaya of Dainik Sonali Sangbad, Rajshahi, and Mr Ziaul Ahsan of The Daily Observer, Pirojpur have been selected.

In the audio category, the selected people are Farzana Yasmin of Bangladesh Betar, Rajshahi, Jannatul Ferdous of Bangladesh Betar, Dhaka, Mr Md Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh Betar, Dhaka, Pabitra Kumar Das of Bangladesh Betar, Sylhet, Asadur Rahman of Radio Padma, Rajshahi, Mr Eamon Hasan of Radio Jhinook, Jhenaidah, Pinky Rani Das of Radio Pallikantha, Moulvibazar, Mr Sharif Uddin of Barendra Radio, Naogaon and Umme Nishi of Radio Meghna, Bhola.







