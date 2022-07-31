Video
Sunday, 31 July, 2022
NSU introduces Media & Journalism course from fall 2022

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

North South University (NSU) is introducing the Bachelor of Social Science in BSS in Media and Journalism (MAJ) programme in the upcoming fall semester, from the last week of September 2022.
With this programme, NSU envisages producing a highly-skilled and talent pool of intelligent young journalists to meet the demand of national markets.
NSU's newly-introduced MAJ programme will also create opportunities for students to work with international media outlets such as BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, and so on. There is also the prospect of pursuing higher studies abroad to become media scholars in the field of journalism, film studies, TV and radio production, social media analytics, data-driven journalism, digital storytelling, politics of algorithms, fake news vs. real news, games studies, advertising, PR and the like.
Equipped with the global standard curriculum, which was recently endorsed by the University Grants Commission, this new MAJ course of NSU will impart hands-on practical and theoretical education in Bangladesh's ever-changing challenging media environment.


