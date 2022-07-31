Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Madrasah boy dies after eating biscuits in Jashore

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

JASHORE, July 30: A 13-year-old boy died and six others of the same madrasah fell sick, after allegedly eating biscuits in Sharsha upazila of Jashore on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Mahin, a student of Ashraful Madaris Qawmi Madrasah in Narayanpur. Of the injured, Mamunur Rashid, 10, was admitted to Jashore General Hospital in critical condition.
Hafez Maulana Anarul Islam, a teacher of the Madrasa said that the students were sleeping after having lunch. In the afternoon, they fell sick after eating biscuits brought by a student's guardian.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli EPZ
Info Ministry to award 20 journos
NSU introduces Media & Journalism course from fall 2022
Madrasah boy dies after eating biscuits in Jashore
Slot owners blame Coral Reef Properties of cheating
Don’t pay heed to rumours of load-shedding: Dipu
Students demand establishment of medical college in Panchagarh
Syeda Hosne Ara-Alam Khan Foundation


Latest News
Month of mourning begins Monday
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft