Madrasah boy dies after eating biscuits in Jashore

JASHORE, July 30: A 13-year-old boy died and six others of the same madrasah fell sick, after allegedly eating biscuits in Sharsha upazila of Jashore on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mahin, a student of Ashraful Madaris Qawmi Madrasah in Narayanpur. Of the injured, Mamunur Rashid, 10, was admitted to Jashore General Hospital in critical condition.

Hafez Maulana Anarul Islam, a teacher of the Madrasa said that the students were sleeping after having lunch. In the afternoon, they fell sick after eating biscuits brought by a student's guardian. -UNB







