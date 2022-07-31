Slot owners blame Coral Reef Properties of cheating

CHATTOGRAM, July 30: About three thousand clients invested in Coral Reef Properties limited (Hotel Best Western Heritage, Cox's Bazar) after falling in the trap of advertisement saying 'Owning a five star hotel in Cox's Bazar for only four lakh taka'. The advertisements showed attractive profits with return investment in 4/5 years.

But the victims have alleged that Coral Reef Properties limited has harassed the slot owners by not handing over their suits on time. The slot owners made these allegations in a press conference organized under the banner of 'Hotel Heritage Owners Association' at Chattogram Press Club on Saturday afternoon.

President of the organization Shamsul Anwara Khan read the written statement at the press conference. Slot owners including Senior Vice President of Central Ad Hoc Committee Sheikh Bayjid, Chief Advisor Professor Nurul Absar, Senior Vice President of Chattogram Slot Owners Association Didarul Islam, General Secretary Ali Haider Mamun were present at the press conference. In a written statement Shamsul Anwara Khan said, 'Coral Reef has not paid any compensation even though it was supposed to pay compensation to slot owners if they failed to hand over by June 2013. On the contrary, they demanded more money in the name of hotel development.'

'A total of 236 suites are to be built in the hotel, and a suite is divided into a maximum of 12 slots which makes a total of 2832 slots. But they are selling 4 thousand slots.'

Since 2015, hotel income and expenditure has not been provided to the suite owners and despite the payment of all the money, the developer violated the terms of the agreement by not providing the registry to slot owners.For protesting these, Coral Reef authorities harassed and filed false cases against the clints, he added.







