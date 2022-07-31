Don’t pay heed to rumours of load-shedding: Dipu

Minister of the Ministry of Education Dr Dipu Moni said many individuals are trying to spread rumours about the current condition of load-shedding in the country. She asked the people of the country not to pay heed to them.

She further said this load-shedding is being done to deal with the difficulties coming up all over the world, adding, "We have to be frugal in everything."

She marked the war between Russia and Ukraine as the main reason for load shedding all over the world.

The Minister said this while addressing the prize giving ceremony of the 8th Mathematics Olympiad as the chief guest organised by Jahangirnagar University (JU) Science Club on Saturday.

Dipu Moni said the price of fuel oil has increased due to the war after the Covid-19 pandemic, further claiming, "We have the capacity to generate electricity. We have been able to electrify the entire country. At present, power generation is costly. Now producing excess electricity will put pressure on the economy."

The minister said, 'Students will learn by knowing and understanding and we are trying to do that. Teachers will play a key role in this learning. The responsibility of the teachers is to make the students hungry for knowledge. Along with studies, culture and science are practiced in Jahangirnagar University."

While addressing the programme, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam said, "Education Minister has revolutionised the education sector. There has been development in every place in the country. JU is also touched by it. The Prime Minister has given a budget of Tk 1,400 crore - which is the largest amount since the establishment of this university. During the Corona period, students attended classes and took examinations online. It has reduced session congestion."

President of Dhaka District Awami League and Parliament Member Dhaka-20 Constituency Benazir Ahmed, University Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Sheikh Manjurul Haque, Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, Dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics Prof Ajit Kumar Majumder, Director of Wazed Mia Science Laboratory Prof A A Mamun and Prof Mohammad Alamgir Kabir and others also spoke on the occasion.

In this year's Olympiad, prizes were given in 7 categories from 6th to 12th class. About 5 thousand students from two hundred educational institutions of the country participated in it. The first 5 participants with the highest marks in each category were declared winners.










